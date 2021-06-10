Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.1%. Nike is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading flat on the day, and Chevron, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.