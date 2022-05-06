In early trading on Friday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 6.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 6.4%. Nike is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 3.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, MCD

