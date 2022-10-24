In early trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola (KO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 0.4%. Nike is lower by about 47.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading flat on the day, and Verizon Communications (VZ), trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, KO

