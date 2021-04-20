Dow Movers: NKE, IBM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.5%. Nike is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.4%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.