Dow Movers: NKE, IBM

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 11.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.7%. Nike is showing a gain of 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.5%, and Merck, trading up 0.4% on the day.

