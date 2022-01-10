Dow Movers: NKE, GS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.4%. Nike is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 3.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.7% on the day.

