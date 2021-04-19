Dow Movers: NKE, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.3%. Nike is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.2%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.9% on the day.

