Dow Movers: NKE, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 3.8%. Nike is lower by about 3.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 3.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.