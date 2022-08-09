In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 33.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.8%. Nike is lower by about 33.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.3%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.