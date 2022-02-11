In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 17.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.4%. Nike is lower by about 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.2%, and Visa, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, CVX

