In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 37.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.4%. Nike is lower by about 36.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.2%, and American Express, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

