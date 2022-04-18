In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 12.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.5%. Nike is lower by about 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.8%, and American Express, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.