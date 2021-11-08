Dow Movers: NKE, CAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 3.5%. Nike is showing a gain of 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.1%, and American Express, trading up 3.0% on the day.

