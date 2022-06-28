In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 27.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.5%. Nike is lower by about 34.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.3%, and Walt Disney, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, BA

