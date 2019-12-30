Markets
MSFT

Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 1.0%. Microsoft Corporation is showing a gain of 55.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.9%, and Chevron (CVX), trading up 0.6% on the day.

Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT XOM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular