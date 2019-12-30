Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 1.0%. Microsoft Corporation is showing a gain of 55.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.9%, and Chevron (CVX), trading up 0.6% on the day.

