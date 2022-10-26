In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 6.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 7.0%. Microsoft is lower by about 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.9%, and MMM, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, V

