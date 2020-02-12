Dow Movers: MSFT, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 1.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.0%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.