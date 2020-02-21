Markets

Dow Movers: MSFT, PG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 3.0%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa. trading down 1.9%, and Walmart, trading up 0.5% on the day.

Dow Movers: MSFT, PG
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, PG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular