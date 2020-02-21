Dow Movers: MSFT, PG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 3.0%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa. trading down 1.9%, and Walmart, trading up 0.5% on the day.

