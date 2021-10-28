Dow Movers: MSFT, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Merck registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 44.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.