In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 30.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.9%. Microsoft is lower by about 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.7%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.