In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 33.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 2.5%. Microsoft Corporation is lower by about 21.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 2.2%, and Visa, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.