Dow Movers: MRK, XOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.9%. Merck & Co is showing a gain of 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 0.6%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.