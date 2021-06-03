Dow Movers: MRK, VZ

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Verizon Communications Inc has lost about 3.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 3.7%. Merck is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.2%, and Dow, trading up 0.3% on the day.

