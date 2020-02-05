Dow Movers: MRK, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 2.1%. Merck is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.7%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 2.5% on the day.

