Dow Movers: MRK, TRV

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 29.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.6%. Merck & Co is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 4.1% on the day.

