Markets
MRK

Dow Movers: MRK, TRV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 29.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.6%. Merck & Co is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 4.1% on the day.

Dow Movers: MRK, TRV
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, TRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK TRV JNJ BA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular