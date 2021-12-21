Dow Movers: MRK, NKE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Nike registers a 17.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.8%. Merck is lower by about 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.7%, and Boeing, trading up 3.3% on the day.

