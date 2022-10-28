In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 45.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.8%. Merck is showing a gain of 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 0.4%, and Apple, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, INTC

