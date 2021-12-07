Dow Movers: MRK, INTC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.9%. Merck is lower by about 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 1.3%, and American Express, trading up 4.0% on the day.

