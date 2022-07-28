In early trading on Thursday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Honeywell International has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 3.4%. Merck is showing a gain of 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.2%, and Nike, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, HON

