In early trading on Monday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 32.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.9%. Merck is showing a gain of 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, HD

