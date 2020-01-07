Dow Movers: MRK, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (GS) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 2.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 2.2%. Merck & Co is lower by about 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron (CVX), trading down 1.7%, and Nike (NKE), trading up 0.6% on the day.

