Dow Movers: MRK, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 32.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.7%. Merck is lower by about 15.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.1%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.