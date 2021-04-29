Markets
Dow Movers: MRK, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 27.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 3.5%. Merck is lower by about 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.3% on the day.

