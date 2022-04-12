In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 46.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.6%. Merck is showing a gain of 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.3%, and Dow, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.