Dow Movers: MRK, CSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 21.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.7%. Merck is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.6%, and Intel, trading up 1.3% on the day.

