In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 39.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading up 0.7%. Merck is showing a gain of 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.