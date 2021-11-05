Dow Movers: MRK, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 8.0%. Merck is showing a gain of 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 2.3% on the day.

