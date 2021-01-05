Dow Movers: MRK, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.0%. Merck is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.7%, and Chevron, trading up 1.9% on the day.

