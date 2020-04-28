Dow Movers: MRK, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 58.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 4.2%. Merck is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 1.5%, and American Express, trading up 4.3% on the day.

