In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 10.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.9%. Merck is showing a gain of 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.8%, and Visa, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, BA

