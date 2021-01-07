Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 12.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 4.3%. MMM is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 1.5%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.6% on the day.

