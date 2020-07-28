Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 31.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 5.0%. MMM is lower by about 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 2.1%, and Pfizer, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.