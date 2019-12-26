Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 13.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.4%. MMM is lower by about 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.