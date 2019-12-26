Markets
MMM

Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 13.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.4%. MMM is lower by about 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 0.7% on the day.

Dow Movers: MMM, WBA
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM WBA BA CVX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular