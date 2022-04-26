In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 3.1%. MMM is lower by about 18.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.2%, and Merck, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, VZ

