Dow Movers: MMM, V

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Visa Inc has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.0%. MMM is showing a gain of 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.8%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.