Dow Movers: MMM, NKE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Nike registers a 30.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.1%. 3M is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 1.0%, and American Express (AXP), trading up 0.3% on the day.

