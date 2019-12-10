Markets
MMM

Dow Movers: MMM, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Nike registers a 30.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.1%. 3M is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 1.0%, and American Express (AXP), trading up 0.3% on the day.

Dow Movers: MMM, NKE
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM NKE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular