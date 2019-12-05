Dow Movers: MMM, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Nike registers a 27.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.1%. 3M is lower by about 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 0.5%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 0.9% on the day.

