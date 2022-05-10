Dow Movers: MMM, MSFT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 19.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.3%. MMM is lower by about 15.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.2%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.9% on the day.

