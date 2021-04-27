Dow Movers: MMM, MCD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, McDonald's registers a 9.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 2.4%. MMM is showing a gain of 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 1.4%, and Chevron, trading up 0.6% on the day.

