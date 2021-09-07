Dow Movers: MMM, JPM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase & Co registers a 26.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 2.1%. 3M is showing a gain of 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 2.1%, and Visa (V), trading up 0.7% on the day.

